What Prop 65 Listings For Welding Fumes, Drugs Mean For Cos.

By Gregory Berlin ( June 10, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- On May 8, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, or OEHHA, issued two notices of intent to list. The notices propose to add hydrochlorothiazide, voriconazole, tacrolimus and welding fumes to the list of chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer under Proposition 65....
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