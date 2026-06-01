Md. Judge Pauses Shipowner's Baltimore Bridge Civil Trial
By Linda Chiem ( June 1, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has pressed pause on a civil trial that was expected to start Monday to address sweeping liability and damages claims against the owner and the manager of the cargo carrier that slammed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge and triggered its collapse....
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