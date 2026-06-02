10th Circ. Backs Toyota's Win In RAV4 Defect Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( June 2, 2026, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit affirmed Toyota Motor Corp.'s trial win in a Colorado product liability suit over a RAV4 crash that left a passenger with a severe brain injury, saying the passenger could not challenge the jury's verdict because he failed to make the required trial and posttrial motions....
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