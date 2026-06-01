4 Mass. Rulings You May Have Missed In May

By Julie Manganis ( June 1, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy trustee may continue to pursue claims that a lender violated an oral amendment to a loan agreement, a former executive for a Dunkin' franchisee cannot push his case to Delaware, and a law firm that was hired to represent an investment fund is not responsible for the revocation of a visa for one of the fund's co-founders after he was terminated, according to recent rulings in Massachusetts state court....
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