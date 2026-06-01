'We Wouldn't Be Alive' If Talc Could Reach Ovaries, Jury Told
By Craig Clough ( June 1, 2026, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A University of California San Diego gynecologic oncologist told a California jury Monday in a bellwether trial over claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused three women's deadly ovarian cancer that women and girls "wouldn't be alive" if talc could easily migrate to the ovaries because they'd be dying from sepsis....
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