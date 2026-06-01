Judge Wary Of Firms' Bids To Toss Jay-Z Conspiracy Suits

By José Luis Martínez ( June 1, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge on Monday seemed hesitant to dismiss "gamesmanship" claims against Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and a Mississippi law firm brought by Houston personal injury firm The Buzbee Law Firm and two of its former clients, suggesting their dismissal requests may be more akin to special exceptions....
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