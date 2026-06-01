Family Wants $439M From Pitcher, Socialite Over Fatal Crash

By Cara Salvatore ( June 1, 2026, 11:59 PM EDT) -- A philanthropist and a former MLB pitcher should pay $439 million to a family over a car crash that killed two of their children as they crossed the road, a Los Angeles jury heard Monday in closing arguments, citing admissions by the pitcher on the stand that he had lied to police investigators....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.