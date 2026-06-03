Tribes Renew $23.3B Boarding School Claims Against Feds

By Crystal Owens ( June 3, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A group of Indigenous nations has amended their allegations against the federal government that seeks an accounting of how much of Native American tribes' money was used in connection with federal Indian boarding school programs, telling the court that $23.3 billion barely scratches the surface of their losses....
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