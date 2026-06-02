Amazon Hit With Privacy Suit Over Ring's Face-Scan Feature

By Allison Grande ( June 2, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Amazon is invading the privacy of millions of Americans who come into contact with its Ring security cameras by unknowingly capturing their biometric data in order to fuel a new artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition feature, according to a proposed class action filed in Washington federal court Monday....
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