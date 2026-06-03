AGs Defend $10M Fee Bid In Kroger-Albertsons Merger Case

By Celeste Bott ( June 3, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from Illinois, California, the District of Columbia and six other states have pushed back on Kroger and Albertsons' challenge to them receiving nearly $10 million in attorney fees for a "minimal role" in blocking the grocery giants' proposed $24.6 billion merger, arguing that while the states may have worked in the background, they achieved "a tremendous result."...
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