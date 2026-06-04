Federal Officer Removal After Justices' La. Pollution Ruling

By Kyle McWaters, Ann Farr and Kelly Hutchinson ( June 4, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- On April 17, the U.S. Supreme Court held, in Chevron USA Inc. v. Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, that the phrase "relating to" in the federal officer removal statute sweeps broadly and gives great latitude to a removing defendant's attempt to reach a federal forum....
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