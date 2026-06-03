Lin Wood Pushes To Erase $11M Trial Win For Ex-Partners
By Emily Sawicki ( June 3, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Former prominent conservative litigator L. Lin Wood is urging the Georgia Court of Appeals to overturn a roughly $11 million award that an Atlanta jury determined he owes his ex-law partners relating to the 2020 breakup of their firm....
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