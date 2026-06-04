GM Truck Owners Seek Recall Studies In Engine Defect Fight
By Melanie Dorsey ( June 4, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Owners of General Motors trucks equipped with allegedly defective L87 engines have asked a Michigan federal judge to order the automaker to immediately produce studies concerning the fuel economy effects of its recall remedy, arguing the documents could narrow the litigation and test GM's public claims that the fix has only a negligible impact on gas mileage....
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