FTC Looks For Input On X Petition To Set Aside Privacy Order

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( June 3, 2026, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is asking for the public's input on a petition from X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, to set aside or modify its 2022 $150 million settlement stemming from charges it misled users about how their data was used....
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