Pillsbury Hit With Suit Over Alleged $145M Loan Fraud
By Rick Archer ( June 3, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An investment fund has filed a complaint in New York State court accusing a Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner of conspiring with convicted fraudsters to con the fund into writing a $145 million loan to now-defunct financial services company Aspiration Partners....
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