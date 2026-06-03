Feds Nab Calif. CEO For Allegedly Smuggling Tech To Iran

By Gina Kim ( June 3, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The CEO of an Iran-headquartered tech company is accused of shipping over 250 metric tons of networking equipment from Cisco, Juniper Networks, and others, to Iran's nuclear and military programs, including state-owned and private banks, and petrochemical and energy companies, in violation of U.S. sanctions, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday....
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