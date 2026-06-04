Parking Cos. Face Privacy Class Action Over Plate Readers
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( June 4, 2026, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Four private parking operators and technology vendors in Maryland are facing a proposed privacy class action after five drivers accused them of illegally pulling their personal information from the state DMV to send them invoices with exorbitant fees....
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