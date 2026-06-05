Baba Social Gambling Class Action Sent To Arbitration

By Joyce Hanson ( June 5, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge has ordered into arbitration a proposed class action accusing Baba Entertainment of operating an illegal online gambling platform, pausing the case while citing the lead plaintiff's decision not to oppose the company's motion to compel arbitration....
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