High Court Sends 3 Roundup Cases Back After Monsanto Win

By Emily Field ( June 30, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sent back several cases over claims that Bayer unit Monsanto Co.'s Roundup weed killer causes cancer, after the court last week delivered its ruling that state-based claims about a failure to warn on the weedkiller's labeling are barred by federal law....
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