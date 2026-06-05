Diocese Says Feds Already Working On Land Before Taking
By Britain Eakin ( June 5, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces in New Mexico clashed with the government Friday over reports that Border Patrol contractors are already working on a stretch of church-owned land the government wants for border wall construction but has not won the title to....
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