Paramount Criticizes Consumers' Antitrust Suit As Unserious
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 5, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Paramount Skydance has asked a California federal judge to toss a consumer antitrust challenge to its pending $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the lawsuit lacks essential elements to state a claim and criticizing the opposition for treating the litigation like a "sport" rather than a "serious matter."...
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