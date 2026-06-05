Builders Seek Redo On Biden-Era Labor Mandate Ruling
By Madeline Lyskawa ( June 5, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An association of builders has urged the en banc Eleventh Circuit to rethink a panel's decision rejecting its attempt to secure an injunction blocking a Biden-era executive order requiring labor agreements for all federal contracts exceeding $35 million....
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