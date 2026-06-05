Coalition Urges Court To Halt Gov't Contractor DEI Order

By Katherine Smith ( June 5, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A coalition of nonprofits, university professors, federal contractors and subcontractors has asked a Maryland federal court to halt an executive order requiring government contractors to agree not to engage in "racially discriminatory DEI activities," arguing that they will continue to suffer irreparable harm if the order is not enjoined and stayed....
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