Ga. Developer Must Pay $1M, Help Recover Native Artifacts

By Crystal Owens ( June 5, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Georgia developer will pay a $1 million fine and help to repatriate Indigenous remains and artifacts after the United States alleged the company continued to build homes for a 2,230-acre development on a flood plain despite knowing about the presence of archaeological sites and cultural objects....
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