Rail Co. Loses DC Circ. Appeal Challenging State Forest Law

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 5, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected Grafton & Upton Railroad Co.'s effort to preempt a Massachusetts town's claim over forest land the railroad wants to use for a new transloading facility, finding Friday that the federal Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act doesn't preempt a state right-of-first-refusal law....
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