DOJ Says Maurene Comey's Firing Was Constitutional

By Adrian Cruz ( June 8, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Following an April ruling that cleared former New York federal prosecutor Maurene Comey's suit challenging the legality of her firing, the U.S. Department of Justice reiterated its position Friday that her firing was constitutional based on the executive powers of the president....
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