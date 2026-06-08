Archer Can't Ditch Trimmed Joby Air Taxi Trade Secrets Suit

By Linda Chiem ( June 8, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has said Joby Aviation can forge ahead with a pared-down lawsuit alleging rival electric air taxi developer Archer Aviation misappropriated its trade secrets, but has tossed Archer's "shotgun pleadings" counterclaims alleging Joby misclassified imports to evade tariffs and concealed its China ties....
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