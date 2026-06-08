Reality TV Stars Say Balch & Bingham Botched Their Defense

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 8, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025 after serving over two years in prison for financial crimes, filed suit against Balch & Bingham LLP and their former defense attorney, alleging they wouldn't have been convicted "had their lawyers done their jobs."...
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