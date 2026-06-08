Ad Watchdog Refers Kalshi For Refusing Influencer Ad Inquiry
By Aislinn Keely ( June 8, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An advertising industry self-regulatory body said Monday that it's referring Kalshi Inc. to regulators "for review and possible enforcement action" after the prediction market platform allegedly declined to answer an inquiry into whether it took steps to ensure its online promoters disclosed their ties to the firm when boosting it on social media....
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