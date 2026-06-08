DOJ Seeks To Denaturalize 17 Citizens For 'Serious Offenses'

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 8, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said Monday it is working on revoking U.S. citizenship of 17 more individuals, filing complaints in courts throughout the country that cite convictions for fraud, drug trafficking and sex abuse offenses....
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