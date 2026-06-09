DHS Waives Park Laws For Big Bend Border Wall Build

By Joyce Hanson ( June 9, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has waived multiple environmental laws as it builds border barriers and roads through Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park, saying it must quickly deter illegal crossings in areas of high illegal entry on the Texas-Mexico border....
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