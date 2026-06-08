White Editor Leans On Ames In EEOC's New York Times Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( June 8, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A white former New York Times editor joined the EEOC's suit alleging he was unlawfully denied a promotion, asserting Monday that the paper "boldly and badly" ran afoul of a recent U.S. Supreme Court holding that federal antibias law offers equal protection to majority and minority groups....
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