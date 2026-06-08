Trump Attys Ordered To Explain Missed Deadline In $10B Suit
By Lauren Berg ( June 8, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The Florida federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation suit accusing the British Broadcasting Corp. of tarnishing his reputation through an edit in a documentary ordered the president Monday to explain why his attorneys shouldn't be sanctioned for "their apparent disregard of court deadlines."...
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