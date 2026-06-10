Acadia Pharma Must Face Investors' Drug Approval Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe ( June 10, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Acadia Pharmaceuticals must face investors' class action claims it misstated the likelihood that it would get regulatory approval to market its psychosis drug pimavanserin for expanded use, a California federal judge determined, finding a key question about a regulator's directions should be decided by a jury....
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