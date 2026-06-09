Boston Beer Seeks To Undo $175.5M Aluminum Can Verdict
By Celeste Bott ( June 9, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Boston Beer affiliate argued Monday that evidence doesn't support the lost profit damages a jury recently awarded to an aluminum can supplier alleging the company didn't purchase the agreed-upon number of beverage cans, saying the $175.5 million verdict is "the cumulative product of multiple errors" and arguing for either judgment or a new trial....
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