Microsoft Looks To Ax 3D Artist's Copyright Info AI Suit

By Ben Adlin ( June 9, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. urged a Washington federal court to throw out a Los Angeles-based 3D artist's proposed class action under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, saying the artist failed to allege that the company ever removed copyright information from his content or shared his copyright-protected works....
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