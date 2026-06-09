9th Circ. Says UPS Wage Suit Arbitration Order Is 'Clear Error'

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 9, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit directed a district court on Tuesday to vacate an order that forced a former UPS driver to arbitrate her wage claims against the shipping solutions chain, saying the lower court committed "clear error" by refusing to determine the basis for its authority to compel arbitration....
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