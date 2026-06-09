Tribe Challenges NIGC 'One-Bite' Rule In Michigan Casino Suit
By Susan Smiley ( June 9, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians on Tuesday filed a federal suit against the National Indian Gaming Commission claiming the commission's attempt to shut down a Northwest Michigan casino is improper and misapplies the "one-bite rule" governing tribal gaming to restored ancestral lands....
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