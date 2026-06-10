Transit Co. Can't Dodge $1.8M Pension Fund Bill

By Grace Elletson ( June 10, 2026, 1:16 PM EDT) -- A now-defunct transit company can't toss claims that it owes a Teamsters-affiliated pension fund $1.8 million in reallocation payments after the fund saw a mass withdrawal, a New York federal judge ruled, stating it's too early in the case to determine whether its insolvency blocks the bill....
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