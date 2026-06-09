$200B Visa, Mastercard Swipe-Fee Deal Gets Initial Approval

By Hailey Konnath ( June 9, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Tuesday preliminarily signed off on Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc.'s proposed $200 billion settlement with millions of merchants despite dozens of objections from potential class members, saying it was too soon to tell if the complaints are pervasive or "confined to a vocal minority."...
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