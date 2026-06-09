Novartis, AbbVie Lose Bid To Halt Wash. 340B Pharmacy Law

By Rachel Riley ( June 9, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge declined Tuesday to block a state law passed to protect prescription drug access for low-income and uninsured patients, rejecting arguments from AbbVie and Novartis that the new measure illegally adds to pharmaceutical manufacturers' obligations under the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program....
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