British Airways Owes £5.8M Tax Over Hotel Stays, HMRC Says
By Josh White ( June 10, 2026, 10:20 PM BST) -- Britain's tax authority urged a London tribunal Wednesday to rule that British Airways is liable for around £5.8 million ($7.8 million) in tax over hotel rooms provided to cabin crew on back-to-back flights....
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