2nd Circuit Rejects Nadine Menendez's Bail Bid During Appeal

By Phillip Bantz ( June 10, 2026, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel rejected Nadine Menendez's request for bail pending an appeal of her conviction in a bribery scheme involving her husband, former U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, concluding the legal questions raised were not substantial enough to delay the start of her four-and-a-half-year prison term....
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