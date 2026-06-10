Mass. Town Sues Over Affordable Housing Plan

By Julie Manganis ( June 10, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Boston suburb is challenging the state's designation of 45 acres of land on a college campus as surplus to make way for a 180-unit housing development, saying the 2-year-old law allowing the plan is being misapplied....
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