GEO Says ICE, Not Contractor, Blocked Wash. Facility Access

By Ben Adlin ( June 10, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator The GEO Group Inc. on Tuesday urged a federal judge to throw out counterclaims from Washington state officials who allege they were wrongfully denied access to an immigration processing center, arguing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not The GEO Group, controls entry to the facility....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.