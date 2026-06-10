J&J Hit With $32M Verdict In LA Baby Powder Cancer Trial

By Craig Clough ( June 10, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury Tuesday awarded $32 million to the family of a woman who died of mesothelioma and who said she used Johnson's Baby Powder on herself and her children for decades, finding the product was a substantial factor in causing her illness. ...
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