Via Transportation Hit With Investor Suit Over $493M IPO
By Emilie Ruscoe ( June 11, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Technology company Via Transportation Inc. and certain executives and underwriters face a proposed investor class action alleging that the company failed to disclose slowing growth and challenges to expanding its business in the German market before its roughly $493 million initial public offering in September 2025....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.