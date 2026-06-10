Calif., Santa Clara County Sue To Halt Proposed ICE Facility
By Gina Kim ( June 10, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Santa Clara County and the state of California sued the Trump administration in federal court Wednesday to stop it from building and operating an 18,700-square-foot short-term ICE detention holding facility on remote property that's been restricted to agricultural-related use for generations and is home to threatened and endangered species....
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