Trump Loses Bid To DQ Judge In BBC Defamation Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( June 10, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Wednesday denied President Donald Trump's request that she recuse herself from overseeing discovery in his $10 billion defamation suit against the BBC, ruling he waived his right to ask for recusal by waiting over five months to do so....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.