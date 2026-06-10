Restaurant's Attys Sanctioned After Sushi Chef's Deposition

By Emily Brill ( June 10, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut restaurant's attorneys must pay $7,000 to a sushi chef's attorneys after bringing the chef's ex-manager onscreen during a remote deposition in a wage lawsuit, a Connecticut federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying sanctions are warranted for conduct that can reasonably be interpreted as an intimidation tactic....
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